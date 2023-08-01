A company, the biggest trout grower and exporter in Türkiye's Elazig province, famed for annually producing 13,000 tons of fish, is generating new chances for women in trout farming in the Keban area.

Out of 120 people employed at the facility on the Euphrates River, 30 are women.

Women working in various fields such as milking, feeding, sizing, grafting, cage cleaning, cage arrangement, and boat operation are highly appreciated by the community.

'Queens of the Euphrates'

Gulhan Yilmaz, one of the employees at the facility, said that seven years ago, when she started this job, people around her criticised her with reasons like "it is a tough job for women," and "working on the water surface is dangerous."

"Actually, it is tough, but when you get used to it, it doesn't feel hard. We do all the stages such as sizing, grafting, cage arrangement, and adjusting the weight as successfully as men do. People around us admire how we do these tasks on the water surface. They call us 'Queens of the Euphrates.' I am happy and content working here," Yilmaz says.

She pointed out that working in the water can be risky for those who do not know how to swim, but they eliminate this risk by using life jackets.

'Both tough and beautiful'

Serpil Saglam, who has been working in this sector for about 8 years upon a friend's suggestion, says, "We do all the work in the field with our female colleagues. When necessary, we drive our boat and throw the feed."

Saglam explains that they are fascinated by the Euphrates River where they work and adds, "Our job is both tough and beautiful. You get used to it day by day."

'Women were thought incapable of doing these jobs'

Cigdem Cosansel, the facility's manager and aquatic products engineer, stated that their annual production of 13,000 tons of Turkish salmon and trout is in great demand from European and Far Eastern countries due to its taste.

Cosansel mentioned that in the past, trout farming was done solely by men in the region, and there were very few female employees on the Euphrates River.

"Women were thought incapable of doing these jobs. But today, about 25% of our employees are women. They work diligently both on the water and on land," she said.