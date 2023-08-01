Sweden has said it did not plan on making sweeping changes to "freedom of speech" laws and intended to "intensify" border controls due to a worsened security situation, in the wake of several incidents involving desecrations of Islam's holy book, the Quran.

"We stand up for the Swedish freedom of speech," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference.

But he urged people to use the "freedom of speech" responsibly and respectfully.

“In a free country like Sweden, you have a great deal of freedom. But with that great degree of freedom comes a great degree of responsibility,” Kristersson said.

“Everything that is legal is not appropriate. It can be awful but still lawful. We try to promote a respectful tone between countries and peoples.”

He also said the government will "intensify" border controls due to a worsened security situation.

"People with very weak ties to Sweden should not be able to come to Sweden to commit crimes," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference, adding an official decision to step up border controls was expected on Thursday.

On Monday, two Iraqi-born men - Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem - burned the Muslim holy text at a protest in front of Sweden's parliament.

The duo had previously staged similar protests outside Stockholm's main mosque and Iraq's embassy in the Swedish capital, leading to widespread outrage and condemnations.

Those protests prompted Iraqi protesters to storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.

Last week, Sweden ordered 15 government bodies including the armed forces, several law enforcement agencies and the tax office to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said the intensified border checks referred to so-called inner border controls - meaning border checks for people travelling into Sweden from other Schengen nations.

"The inner border controls enable us to identify incoming travellers that can threaten our security," Strommer told reporters.

'Threats to security'

Sweden reintroduced inner border controls in May 2022 citing a worsened security situation, a decision made in line with common EU legislation.

Strommer also noted that new Swedish legislation came into force Tuesday, giving police wider powers to conduct controls within Swedish borders, including vehicle and body searches.

"The purpose is to strengthen police work and prevent threats to domestic security," Strommer said.

On Monday, the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation voiced "disappointment" with Sweden and Denmark for not taking action following the spate of burnings.

Sweden's government has condemned the desecrations, while stressing the country's constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and assembly.