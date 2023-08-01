WORLD
4 MIN READ
Sweden intensifies border controls instead of changes to 'free speech' law
Sweden and Denmark have seen a string of incidents in which copies of the Quran were burned, prompting demands by Muslim countries that the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.
Sweden intensifies border controls instead of changes to 'free speech' law
The desecrations of the Quran prompted several protests [Photo: AFP] / AFP
August 1, 2023

Sweden has said it did not plan on making sweeping changes to "freedom of speech" laws and intended to "intensify" border controls due to a worsened security situation, in the wake of several incidents involving desecrations of Islam's holy book, the Quran.

"We stand up for the Swedish freedom of speech," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference.

But he urged people to use the "freedom of speech" responsibly and respectfully.

“In a free country like Sweden, you have a great deal of freedom. But with that great degree of freedom comes a great degree of responsibility,” Kristersson said.

“Everything that is legal is not appropriate. It can be awful but still lawful. We try to promote a respectful tone between countries and peoples.”

He also said the government will "intensify" border controls due to a worsened security situation.

"People with very weak ties to Sweden should not be able to come to Sweden to commit crimes," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference, adding an official decision to step up border controls was expected on Thursday.

On Monday, two Iraqi-born men - Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem - burned the Muslim holy text at a protest in front of Sweden's parliament.

The duo had previously staged similar protests outside Stockholm's main mosque and Iraq's embassy in the Swedish capital, leading to widespread outrage and condemnations.

Those protests prompted Iraqi protesters to storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.

Last week, Sweden ordered 15 government bodies including the armed forces, several law enforcement agencies and the tax office to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said the intensified border checks referred to so-called inner border controls - meaning border checks for people travelling into Sweden from other Schengen nations.

"The inner border controls enable us to identify incoming travellers that can threaten our security," Strommer told reporters.

'Threats to security'

Sweden reintroduced inner border controls in May 2022 citing a worsened security situation, a decision made in line with common EU legislation.

Strommer also noted that new Swedish legislation came into force Tuesday, giving police wider powers to conduct controls within Swedish borders, including vehicle and body searches.

"The purpose is to strengthen police work and prevent threats to domestic security," Strommer said.

On Monday, the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation voiced "disappointment" with Sweden and Denmark for not taking action following the spate of burnings.

Sweden's government has condemned the desecrations, while stressing the country's constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and assembly.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us