August 1, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hijab is 'regressive': French journalist targets footballer Nouhail Benzina
French journalist Philippe Guibert has sparked outrage over comments he made during a TV debate about FIFA lifting the ban on wearing headscarves during matches in 2014, during which he singled out Moroccan footballer Nouhail Benzina, who became the first footballer to wear the hijab in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
French journalist Philippe Guibert sparks outrage for calling the headscarf 'regressive' during a TV debate scrutinising FIFA’s 2014 decision to lift the headscarf ban in football games / Others
