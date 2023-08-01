After Türkiye, Egypt Hosts Meeting Between Rival Palestinian Leaders

Rival Palestinian leaders, President Mahmoud Abbas and Hammas' Ismail Haniyeh announced a 'reconciliation committee' after their recent meeting in Egypt. It came just days after the two leaders came face to face in Ankara where they both met with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ankara, which has maintained good relations with both leaders, has pushed for a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The two leaders continued their talks in the Egyptian coastal city of El Alamein. Abbas later met with President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, who welcomed continued dialogue between the Palestinian groups. Political divisions between the Palestinian authority and Hamas began in 2007. The reconciliation committee comes as Israeli forces renewed their aggression in the occupied territories. More than a hundred Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank so far this year. Israel is also witnessing nationwide protests against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul. Guests: Joost Hiltermann MENA Program Director at Crisis Group Magid Shihade Vice President at Dar Al-Kalima University