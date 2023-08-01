WORLD
Iran Retaliates Against Russia After Moscow Sides with UAE in Islands Dispute
After Russia launched its attack on Ukraine last year, Iran was one of a few countries to support Moscow's position and goals. The two countries also shared a battlefield in Syria for years, helping prop up Bashar al Assad's regime, with air strikes and boots on the ground. But that close partnership is being tested, with a level of public rebukes not seen in years. Recently, Russia inserted itself in an island dispute between Iran and the UAE, triggering outrage in Tehran. Iran took control of the three small islands, Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb back in 1971 following the withdrawal of British forces in the region. But the UAE has frequently reiterated its claim over the islands. Last month, Russia backed the UAE's calls to solve the island dispute through negotiations. In response, Tehran summoned the Russian ambassador asking Moscow to "correct its position". The islands remain a point of contention between the Gulf neighbors because of its strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz where 40% of the world's oil supplies pass through. Guests: Abdolrasool Divsallar Visiting Professor at the Catholic University Hamidreza Azizi Visiting Fellow at SWP
August 1, 2023
