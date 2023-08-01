TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Shooting injures one in front of Swedish consulate in Türkiye's Izmir
The wounded, who works for the diplomatic mission, is in critical condition and the attacker is said to be 'mentally ill'.
Shooting injures one in front of Swedish consulate in Türkiye's Izmir
The local governor's office said the attack was carried out by a "mentally disabled" person  / Others
August 1, 2023

A Turkish employee is seriously wounded in an armed attack on Tuesday in front of Sweden's honorary consulate in Türkiye's western province of Izmir, officials and media reports said.

The attack took place outside Sweden's honorary consulate, the local media reported.

The wounded woman, who was working as a secretary at the diplomatic mission, was in critical condition, the reports said.

The local governor's office said the attack was carried out by a "mentally ill" person, who is a Turkish citizen, in the Konak district of Izmir at 0945 GMT.

"The treatment of our injured citizen, who was transferred to Tepecik Training and Research Hospital by 112 Emergency Health Teams," the statement by the Izmir governorship said.

"He (the perpetrator) was taken into custody together with the weapon used in the incident by our security officers, and a judicial investigation is ongoing."

Meanwhile, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has condemned the attack adding that “judicial investigation has been initiated regarding the disastrous incident”.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said it was in close contact with Consulate General in Istanbul, after the shooting incident.

Honorary consulates represent their nationals' interests abroad but are not run by professional diplomats.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us