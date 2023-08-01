August 1, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dozens are missing after torrential rains cause massive flooding in Beijing
At least 20 people have been killed and dozens are missing after torrential rains caused massive flooding in Beijing. It's the latest effect of a series of typhoons that have ripped across northern China, flooding acres and affecting nearly 2.7 million people so far. But weather experts say the numbers could rise in the coming days. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
At least 20 people have been killed and dozens are missing after torrential rains caused massive flooding in Beijing. It's the latest effect of a series of typhoons that have ripped across northern China, flooding acres and affecting nearly 2.7 million people so far. But weather experts say the numbers could rise in the coming days. Shoaib Hasan has the latest / Others
Explore