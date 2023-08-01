WORLD
2 MIN READ
No specific threat to NATO from Wagner Group: US White House
The briefing comes after Poland's Prime Minister warned of Wagner troops' movements towards the Polish border.
No specific threat to NATO from Wagner Group: US White House
"No indication that Wagner poses such a threat to the  NATO alliance" , John Kirby has said. / Photo: AFP
August 1, 2023

The US is "not aware" of any threat to NATO member states posed by Russia's Wagner private military group, the White House said.

"We're not aware of any specific threat posed by Wagner to Poland or to any of our NATO allies, and we're watching it obviously closely," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

"But, of course, we're committed to Article 5 and, as the president said, to defending every inch of NATO territory, but again, no indication that Wagner poses such a threat to the alliance," he added.

The comments come a day after Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Washington's UN envoy, warned Moscow that "any attack by the Wagner Group will be seen as an attack by the Russian government.

"We certainly worry that this group, at the behest of the Russian government – because they do not work independently of the Russian government – is a threat to all of us," she said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday that roughly 100 mercenaries from the Wagner Group have moved towards the Belarusian city of Grodno, near the Polish border, describing the movements as "a step towards a further hybrid attack on Polish territory."

The Wagner troops – who have been in Poland since a short-lived revolt last month against Russia – could disguise themselves as Belarusian border guards and help illegal immigrants get into Poland or else impersonate immigrants illegally crossing the border, the premier added.

RelatedBelarusian troops, Wagner forces hold joint exercises near Polish border
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us