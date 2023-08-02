TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues 80 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Turkish Coast Guard teams determined the presence of irregular migrants on two inflatable boats off the coast of Ayvacik district in Canakkale province.
Türkiye rescues 80 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial water by Greek forces were saved by Türkiye. / Photo: AA
August 2, 2023

Türkiye rescued 80 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces in the Aegean Sea.

Turkish Coast Guard teams determined the presence of irregular migrants on two inflatable boats off the coast of Ayvacik district in Canakkale province.

After being brought to the shore, the migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority for necessary procedures.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering vulnerable lives.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us