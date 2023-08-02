TÜRKİYE
Turkish military neutralises 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year to eradicate terrorism and fight with PKK's terror campaigns against Türkiye. / Photo: AA
August 2, 2023

Turkish security forces “neutralised” three PKK terrorists in the Zap region of northern Iraq during a counter-terrorism operation, said the National Defence Ministry.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock Zone, the ministry said, adding: “We are determined and resolute to eradicate terrorism at its roots. There is no place to escape for terrorists; nowhere is safe for them."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April, which was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – to root out terrorists hiding in the border region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
