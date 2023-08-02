TÜRKİYE
Pakistan's 4th MILGEM ship to be launched this week
Built by Türkiye, warship is equipped with long-range effective sensors and weapon systems.
MILGEM ships were built in Türkiye and Pakistan for the Pakistani Navy and equipped with long-range effective sensors and weapon systems. / Photo: AA
August 2, 2023

As part of the MILGEM project, the fourth warship, named PNS TARIQ, will be launched on Wednesday in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.

The MILGEM ships were built simultaneously in Türkiye and Pakistan for the Pakistani Navy by Türkiye's Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT).

Equipped with long-range effective sensors and weapon systems, the new generation corvettes are difficult to track due to their low radar cross-section and will increase the deterrence of the Pakistani Navy.

The agreement for MILGEM ships between Türkiye and Pakistan was signed on Sep. 6, 2018.

According to the agreement, two corvettes will be built in Türkiye, and the other two will be built in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer between the two countries.

MILGEM vessels have a length of 99 metres (325 feet), a displacement capacity of 2,400 tonnes, and a speed of 29 nautical miles.

The first ship was launched in August 2021, the second one in May 2022, and the third in November 2022.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
