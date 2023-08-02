Why is Europe battling for rare Earth minerals?

China says it will impose restrictions on the export of gallium and germanium to protect its national security. Some predict restrictions on other materials like rare earth metals by Beijing could follow. Why is this such a concern for the rest of the world? As China dominates the supply of strategic and rare earth metals, and those compounds are in almost every household device you own. Guests: Saleem Ali Author of Earthly Order: How Natural Laws Define Human Life Frances Wall Non Executive Director at E-Tech Resources Raimund Bleischwitz Scientific Director at the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research