WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why is Europe battling for rare Earth minerals?
China says it will impose restrictions on the export of gallium and germanium to protect its national security. Some predict restrictions on other materials like rare earth metals by Beijing could follow. Why is this such a concern for the rest of the world? As China dominates the supply of strategic and rare earth metals, and those compounds are in almost every household device you own. Guests: Saleem Ali Author of Earthly Order: How Natural Laws Define Human Life Frances Wall Non Executive Director at E-Tech Resources Raimund Bleischwitz Scientific Director at the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research
Why is Europe battling for rare Earth minerals? / AP
August 2, 2023
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us