Frontex to Help Montenegro Better Police Its Borders

Montenegro lies on the so-called Western Balkan route, where migrants mostly from the Middle East and Asia try to reach the EU. Being one of the smallest countries in all of Europe, Montenegro has often struggled with stopping these migration flows. As a result, back in 2020, the country signed a deal with the EU, allowing its border and coast guard agency Frontex to help police its borders. In May this year, they renewed this partnership, giving Frontex guards further reach, including helping clamp down on weapons smuggling and other criminal activity. But the EU's border agency isn't without controversy. And questions are being raised as to how much authority they should have. Mirjana Miladinovic has this story from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp