BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
French news agency sues Musk's X over copyright
X, owned by billionaire tycoon Elon Musk, faces accusations from AFP of a "clear refusal" to participate in discussions on neighboring rights.
French news agency sues Musk's X over copyright
Contacted by AFP, X was not immediately available for comment. / Photo: Reuters
August 2, 2023

AFP news agency has launched a copyright case in France against social media giant Twitter, recently rebranded X, as part of a global struggle to get tech firms to pay for news.

Media groups have long argued that their stories and images bring value to platforms like X, Facebook and Google, meaning they should get a slice of the profits.

Their cause was boosted by a 2019 EU law that allowed for payments for sharing content under a regime called "neighbouring rights", and Google and Facebook eventually agreed to pay some French media outlets.

But AFP has accused X, owned by billionaire tycoon Elon Musk, of a "clear refusal" to engage in discussions on neighbouring rights.

AFP said in a statement it had lodged a case with a judge in Paris to force the platform to hand over data that would allow the French news agency to estimate a fair level of compensation.

"As a leading advocate for the adoption of neighbouring rights for the press, AFP remains unwavering in its commitment to the cause," the statement said.

"The Agency will continue to employ the appropriate legal means with each relevant platform to ensure the fair distribution of the value generated by the sharing of news content."

Contacted by AFP, the company was not immediately available for comment.

Compensation for content

Although media groups in France have won some victories, big tech firms have pushed back hard in other regions.

Meta blocked users of Facebook and Instagram in Canada from seeing posts from news organisations this week over a law that mandates compensation for the content.

Google has threatened to take similar action.

Meta and Google also opposed similar proposals in Australia.

The two firms dominate online advertising and stand accused of draining cash away from traditional news organisations while using their content for free.

X, as a much smaller platform, has not faced the same level of scrutiny.

RelatedIt's official: Twitter to be renamed X as Musk unveils new business model
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us