Colombian President Gustavo Petro has met leaders of the ELN rebel group in Bogota for the first time, as a six-month ceasefire came into force.

The Colombian government resumed peace talks with the ELN after Petro was elected a year ago, as the leftist leader seeks to put an end to decades of armed conflict with rebel groups.

"Never before in modern history has the ELN been in this position, speaking from the heart of Colombia," Petro told a crowd of hundreds on Thursday, including farmers, Indigenous communities, military and civil society representatives.

"This act, watched by thousands of Colombian men and women," on television, "begins to generate hope," added Petro, who has attended negotiations with the ELN in Mexico, Venezuela, and Cuba, where the ceasefire was agreed in June.

On July 4, both parties said they would stop attacking each other ahead of the ceasefire.

The head of the ELN delegation, Pablo Beltran, said it was his first visit to Bogota in 31 years.

The rebel leader lived much of his life in hiding in Colombia but has been mostly living in Cuba since prior peace talks were called off in 2019 after an attack that left 20 policemen dead.

Beltran said Petro's presence at the meeting was a sign of the government's goodwill.

"We see this as its commitment to the peace process, we see it as being in good faith," said the 69-year-old rebel.

The ELN leader warned, however, that the group reserves the right to fight if attacked.

Last active rebel group

Founded in 1964, the National Liberation Army, or ELN, had more than 5,800 combatants in 2022, according to authorities.

Of Marxist orientation, it is Colombia's last active rebel group.

If it holds, the ceasefire would be the longest ever agreed to by the ELN, which has taken part in failed negotiations with Colombia's last five governments.

The ELN is primarily active in the Pacific region and along the 2,200-kilometre border with Venezuela.

The much larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, laid down arms in a historic peace accord reached in 2016.

However, Colombia has continued to be gripped by violence as fighting continues over territory and resources between dissident FARC rebel group, the ELN, paramilitary forces and drug cartels.

Petro is also attempting to negotiate with these other armed groups.