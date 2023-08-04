Parliamentary elections in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) of northern Iraq are set for February next year, the presidential office has announced.

Thursday's announcement reveals that the parliamentary elections will be held on February 25, 2024.

Parliamentary elections in the KRG, which are supposed to take place every four years, were last held in September 2018.

Originally scheduled for October 1 of last year, the KRG parliamentary elections were postponed by almost a year to November 18, 2023.

However, due to ongoing disagreements between political parties the KDP and the PUK over minority quotas, election laws, and the activation of the High Electoral Commission, the election date has been pushed back yet again.

In the current 111-seat parliament in the KRG, the KDP has 45 lawmakers, the PUK has 21, Gorran Movement has 12, NGM has eight, and Komel has seven.

The Turkmen community elected five representatives, while the Christian community elected six representatives under the quota system.