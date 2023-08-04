WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq’s KRG reschedules parliamentary elections
Due to ongoing disagreements over minority quotas, election laws, and the activation of the High Electoral Commission, the election date has been pushed back to February 2024.
Iraq’s KRG reschedules parliamentary elections
Parliamentary elections in the KRG, which are supposed to take place every four years, were last held in September 2018. / Photo: AA Archive
August 4, 2023

Parliamentary elections in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) of northern Iraq are set for February next year, the presidential office has announced.

Thursday's announcement reveals that the parliamentary elections will be held on February 25, 2024.

Parliamentary elections in the KRG, which are supposed to take place every four years, were last held in September 2018.

Originally scheduled for October 1 of last year, the KRG parliamentary elections were postponed by almost a year to November 18, 2023.

However, due to ongoing disagreements between political parties the KDP and the PUK over minority quotas, election laws, and the activation of the High Electoral Commission, the election date has been pushed back yet again.

In the current 111-seat parliament in the KRG, the KDP has 45 lawmakers, the PUK has 21, Gorran Movement has 12, NGM has eight, and Komel has seven.

The Turkmen community elected five representatives, while the Christian community elected six representatives under the quota system.

RelatedIraq gets new president, PM after months of political gridlock
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us