WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians mourn youth killed by Israeli troops in occupied West Bank
Mahmoud Abu Saan, 18, "was shot in the head" by Israeli troops at "point-blank range" during an Israeli raid at the Tulkarem refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry says.
Palestinians mourn youth killed by Israeli troops in occupied West Bank
The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Abu Saan was "shot in the head by the occupation soldiers at zero distance". / Photo: AFP / Others
August 4, 2023

Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of a Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said 18-year-old Mahmoud Abu Saan was "killed this morning by live bullets from the occupation (Israel) in Tulkarm".

Abu Saan's head was shrouded in the Palestinian flag as his body was paraded through the town's streets ahead of the burial, according to an AFP photographer.

Earlier, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said the young man "was shot in the head by occupation soldiers at point-blank range.”

The incident occurred when Israeli forces stormed the Tulkarem refugee camp and fired metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the Palestinians residing there.

Violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has this year killed at least 206 Palestinians and 27 Israelis, according to an AFP tally.

RelatedIsraeli minister blocks early release of Palestinians from congested prisons
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us