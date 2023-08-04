CULTURE
Anti-pxxdo movie Sound Of Freedom - better than Barbenheimer
This week Nexus at the movies - but we’re not looking at Barbie and Oppenheimer - they’ve had plenty of attention already - no we’re looking at a far more serious and important film called ‘Sound of Freedom’. It’s based on a true story and is about a former undercover agent Tim Ballard who’s saved thousands of children from human traffickers and paedophiles. You’d think everyone would be behind that kind of movie but they’re not. The mainstream media and many in Hollywood are actually trying to tear it down. Guests: Craig Sawyer - Founder of Veterans for Child Rescue Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@VeteransForChildRescue Twitter: @RealCraigSawyer Ali Boak - Director of the Global Center on Human Trafficking Twitter: @alisonboak Rodney Scott – Retired Chief of the United States Border Patrol Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TexasPublicPolicyFoundation Twitter: @rodneyscottbp
August 4, 2023
