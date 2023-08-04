August 4, 2023
Are UK universities becoming financially dependent on China?
More than 150,000 students from China enrolled in British universities in 2022. And their tuition fees make up a significant portion of some of the top UK universities’ incomes. This raises concerns that these institutions are becoming financially dependent on China. #UK #Universities #China
