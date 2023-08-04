August 4, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Africa Matters: Africa's Housing Shortfall
The United Nations estimates more than a billion people worldwide live in slums or informal settlements, and 80% of them are in Africa and Asia. We talk to some Africans in Abuja, Cape Town and Accra about their struggle to find a place they can call home. And in Senegal, we meet a young man who has turned to crowdfunding to improve conditions for his rural community.
