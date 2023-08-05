August 5, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Africa Matters: S African community turns hospital into home
The right to housing is enshrined in South Africa's constitution, yet millions of people are struggling to make this a reality. Spatial apartheid and forced removals still regularly take place in post-apartheid South Africa, with many people being evicted from areas they've called home their whole lives. And a group of residents has now occupied an old hospital and made it home.
South Africa's Emergency Rooms / Others
Explore