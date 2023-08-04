ECOWAS: We have made a plan for possible intervention in Niger

In Niger, a failure of dialogue between the regional ECOWAS alliance and the ruling junta means the likelihood of military intervention is now on the cards. Officials from the bloc say they're working out plans for a possible military operation, ahead of the expiration of a one week ultimatum to restore civilian rule. Meanwhile, France has rejected the junta's move to cut bilateral military ties, saying that power lies with the legitimate government alone. Shoaib Hasan has the details.