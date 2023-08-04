A total of seven individuals who had fallen victim to modern slavery were successfully rescued in northern London in a joint operation involving the UK Metropolitan Police, Europol, Eurojust, and Romanian law enforcement.

"On an action day carried out in August 2023, police apprehended the Romanian nationals in multiple simultaneous raids carried out in London, UK, and Romania," Europol said in a statement on Friday.

"The investigation revealed that the suspects had been bringing vulnerable women from Romania to the UK. In total, eight victims were safeguarded as a result of the coordinated operation. Law enforcement seized a range of weapons, massive amounts of cash, jewellery and a luxury vehicle," it added.

Victims from Romania

According to Europol, the victims were typically lured from Romania and transported to the UK, where they were subjected to sexual exploitation.

The organised crime syndicate operated an escort agency in London, using it as a front to advertise the sexual services of these victims.

Once bookings were made, the criminal group would deliver the Romanian women to clients and take a significant portion of the payment, leaving the victims financially constrained.

The victims were also burdened with expenses for transportation, accommodation, and advertising, further solidifying their reliance on the traffickers.

The criminals employed threats and violence to maintain control over the exploited women.

Beyond the suspicion of coercing women into prostitution, the traffickers are also being investigated for engaging in money laundering activities.

The head of the UK Metropolitan Police modern slavery unit, Detective Inspector Melanie Lillywhite, emphasised that this intervention has had a significant disruptive impact on the activities of the organised criminal network.