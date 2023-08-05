WORLD
Letter of threats to mosque warns of violence against Muslims in Germany
The letter said the group will do to the Muslims what they did to the Jews in the past and included direct insults to Islam.
At least 35 mosques were attacked in Germany last year, with the majority of these attacks motivated by Islamophobia and right-wing extremism in the country, according to DTIB. / Photo: AA Archive
August 5, 2023

A mosque in Germany received a threatening letter, an official has said.

The letter was addressed to the Eyup Sultan Mosque in the town of Bramsche in the Lower Saxony state on Friday.

"Continue like this. What we did to the Jews, we will do to you too. That day is not far away," it said.

The letter also contained insults directed at Islam.

Ahmet Irmak, president of the mosque affiliated with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), said that another mosque in the region received a threatening letter earlier this week.

Both the letters were sealed with NSU 2.0, referring to a neo-Nazi group responsible for a string of murders.

Increased attacks on mosques in Germany

Irmak noted that a similar letter had been sent to them about a year ago through the mail.

He expressed concerns about such threats and requested the authorities to pay attention to these incidents.

He said they had filed a criminal complaint with police.

At least 35 mosques were attacked in Germany last year, with the majority of these attacks motivated by anti-Muslim sentiments and right-wing extremism in the country, according to DITIB.

Brandeilig, an initiative of the rights group FAIR International, meticulously documented approximately 840 incidents between 2014 and 2022.

The threat warning also comes after a series of Quran desecration acts in Sweden and Denmark, which drew wide condemnation from Muslim world.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
