Jewish settlers kill Palestinian youth in occupied West Bank
Nineteen-year-old Qusai Jamal Maatan was shot dead by Israeli settlers who stormed the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.
Hamas issued a message of condolence and called on Palestinians to mobilise to counter the attacks of Jewish settlers. / Photo: AA Archive
August 5, 2023

A 19-year-old Palestinian has been killed in a raid by Jewish settlers on the village of Burqa, Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced late on Friday that Qusai Jamal Maatan was shot dead by settlers who stormed the village, which is located east of Ramallah.

He was killed when a fight broke out between the illegal settlers and Palestinian villagers.

The illegal settlers also brought animals with them to show that they wanted to establish a settlement by further confiscating Palestinian land in the region, WAFA said.

Hamas issued a message of condolence and called on Palestinians to mobilise to counter the attacks of Jewish settlers.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement condemning the armed and organised attacks carried out by settlers on innocent Palestinians in Burqa.

Since the beginning of this year, the occupied West Bank has been witnessing frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

SOURCE:AA
