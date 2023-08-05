Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy has announced the acquisition of missiles ranging from 300 to 1,000 kilometres (186 to 621 miles) after reports said the US is possibly placing armed sailors on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hundreds of new strategic systems, equipment and weapons were delivered to the armed forces in a ceremony attended by Revolutionary Guard Corps General Comd. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami and senior military officials, according to state television on Saturday.

The weapons and equipment were manufactured by the Ministry of Defence and affiliated entities, including missile launch ramps, radar systems and hundreds of cruise and ballistic missiles.

"The enemy's presence has transformed into an opportunity for us. This has allowed us to capitalise on opportunities, boost the growth rate of our defence and military power production by breaking the chain of threats and dangers," said Salami.

Tanker seizures crisis

The US seized Iranian tankers carrying crude oil due to unilateral sanctions and attempts to auction the oil.

In response, Iran intervened with tankers around the Persian Gulf, citing maritime regulation non-compliance.

In late April, the US Navy seized the Suez Rajan tanker carrying 800,000 barrels of oil in southern African waters, towing it to the American state of Texas.

In retaliation, Iran seized the Advantage Sweet tanker on April 27 operated by Chevron in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran said it violated "international maritime rules" by colliding with an Iranian ship and fleeing.

On May 3, Iran seized the Panama-flagged Niovi oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces announced on June 5 that the Iranian navy fired at two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman, including at the Richmond Voyager, in an attempt to seize them, but those efforts were thwarted.

Iran, however, revealed that a court order was issued to seize the Bahamas-flagged Richmond Voyager oil tanker operated by Chevron in the Persian Gulf, as it collided with an Iranian ship and fled.

In an August 3 report in US media, the Pentagon claimed it was preparing to deploy armed sailors and marines on ships in the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's actions.