WORLD
2 MIN READ
US sentences man to 16 years for attacking Islamic center
John Proffitt, who attacked Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in 2020, was sentenced to 16 years in prison, the Justice Department said.
US sentences man to 16 years for attacking Islamic center
Proffitt had previously admitted guilt on December 12, 2022, to using fire to cause harm to religious property and for employing fire during the commission of a federal felony. / Photo: AA Archive
August 6, 2023

A man from the US state of Missouri has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he confessed to setting fire to an Islamic Center, according to the Justice Department.

John Proffitt tried to set fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center on the first day of Ramadan in 2020, according to the statement on Wednesday.

The fire resulted in substantial harm to the front entrance and second floor of the facility. Proffitt, 44, also received three years of supervised release and was directed to pay $551,217.91 in restitution.

“Attacks on mosques in our country are attacks on people of faith that undermine the fundamental right to practice one’s religion free from fear or violence," said an attorney from the agency’s Civil Rights division.

"This is the third time Nicholas Proffitt has attacked Islamic institutions, in Missouri and elsewhere," said an attorney from the state.

"He has now been sentenced to a significant prison term that will protect the community from further persecution for a long time," added another attorney.

"Proffitt destroyed a religious building, but he couldn’t take away the constitutional right to religious freedom," said an FBI agent, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

RelatedCAIR: Dramatic surge in anti-Muslims incidents in New Jersey

Proffitt's admission

Proffitt had previously admitted guilt on December 12, 2022, to using fire to cause harm to religious property and for employing fire during the commission of a federal felony.

"Attacks on houses of worship, like the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center, strike at the very heart of religious freedom and observance," said an attorney from the agency’s Civil Rights division then.

RelatedLetter of threats to mosque warns of violence against Muslims in Germany
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us