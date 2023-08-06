WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli Jewish settlers raid Palestinian village in occupied West Bank
Israeli soldiers accompanied the settlers, who set Palestinian-owned vehicles ablaze and attacked who protested.
Israeli Jewish settlers raid Palestinian village in occupied West Bank
The West Bank has witnessed frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces throughout the year. / Photo: AA
August 6, 2023

Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank have raided a Palestinian village, accompanied by soldiers.

Dozens of settlers conducted the raid in Et-Tevane, in the Mesafir Yatta area in southern Hebron, according to sources on Saturday.

Settlers set fire to Palestinian-owned vehicles and attacked Palestinians who protested, leading to fighting with residents.

Israeli soldiers intervened and used tear gas and rubber-coated bullets against Palestinians.

Some victims faced suffocation due to the tear gas.

Soldiers also assaulted and arrested a 19-year-old Palestinian, according to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA.

RelatedJewish settlers kill Palestinian youth in occupied West Bank

Israeli violence in Ramallah

In another incident, a group of Jewish settlers gathered at a checkpoint to the entrance to Ramallah and threw stones at Palestinian-owned vehicles, causing damage.

At the entrance to the Turmus Aya district in Ramallah, Israeli soldiers opened fire on a vehicle, causing damage.

Israeli-occupied West Bank has witnessed frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces throughout the year.

RelatedIsraeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us