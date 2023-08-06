Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank have raided a Palestinian village, accompanied by soldiers.
Dozens of settlers conducted the raid in Et-Tevane, in the Mesafir Yatta area in southern Hebron, according to sources on Saturday.
Settlers set fire to Palestinian-owned vehicles and attacked Palestinians who protested, leading to fighting with residents.
Israeli soldiers intervened and used tear gas and rubber-coated bullets against Palestinians.
Some victims faced suffocation due to the tear gas.
Soldiers also assaulted and arrested a 19-year-old Palestinian, according to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA.
Israeli violence in Ramallah
In another incident, a group of Jewish settlers gathered at a checkpoint to the entrance to Ramallah and threw stones at Palestinian-owned vehicles, causing damage.
At the entrance to the Turmus Aya district in Ramallah, Israeli soldiers opened fire on a vehicle, causing damage.
Israeli-occupied West Bank has witnessed frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces throughout the year.