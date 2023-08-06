WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths as boat sinks in central Bangladesh
The engine-run boat carrying 46 passengers capsizes in a part of the mighty Padma River near Tongibari town of central Munshiganj district.
Multiple deaths as boat sinks in central Bangladesh
Natural calamities such as storms and cyclones, fog in the winter, lack of vessel fitness, unskilled drivers and overcrowding have been factors in the causes of accidents./ Photo: AP Archive
August 6, 2023

At least eight bodies have been recovered, including children and women, after a bulkhead hit a passenger boat in the Bangladeshi central district of Munshiganj.

"We resumed the rescue operation on Sunday morning to search for 5 missing passengers as claimed by the locals and their families," Louhajung Fire Service Station officer Mohammad Abdul Malek said.

He said teams recovered the bodies and rescued 34 others.

The engine-run boat carrying 46 passengers sank late on Saturday in a part of the mighty Padma River near Tongibari town. Passengers were returning from a picnic, according to officials.

Two of the dead are male children, in addition to two women and four children, according to Malek.

The Bangladesh Navy joined rescue operations, according to the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

Police seized the bulkhead but the driver and others onboard are on the run. A five-member probe body has been formed to look into the incident, according to Munshiganj district police and administration.

RelatedDozens dead in Bangladesh ferry accident, more missing

Frequent boat accidents

Bangladesh is crisscrossed by more than 500 rivers.

Natural calamities such as storms and cyclones, fog in the winter, lack of vessel fitness, unskilled drivers and overcrowding have been factors in the causes of accidents.

More than 550 passenger ships capsized between 1991 and 2020, killing over 3,600 people and leaving nearly 500 missing, according to records from the Shipping Department of Bangladesh.

RelatedMany dead, dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry, cargo vessel accident
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us