WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two dead, dozens missing after shipwrecks off Italy's Lampedusa
Almost 92,000 irregular asylum seekers have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, according to Italian Interior Ministry data, compared to more than 42,600 in the same period last year.
Two dead, dozens missing after shipwrecks off Italy's Lampedusa
Located about 145 kilometres from the Tunisian coast, the southern Italian island of Lampedusa is one of the main entry points for refugees crossing the Mediterranean. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 6, 2023

Italy's coastguard has said it had recovered two bodies and rescued 57 people off the southern island of Lampedusa, amid reports that more than 30 people were missing following two shipwrecks.

The Ansa news agency, citing survivors' accounts, reported on Sunday that two boats that had set off from the port of Sfax, a hotspot for Tunisia's migration crisis, had sunk on Saturday on their way to Europe.

One was carrying 48 people, the second 42, Ansa said, adding that the coastguard found the survivors about 46 km south-west of Lampedusa, as well as the two victims - a woman from Ivory Coast and her one-year-old child.

A coastguard spokesperson said he could only confirm the number of survivors and the recovery of two bodies.

More than 2,000 people have arrived in Lampedusa in the last few days after being rescued at sea by Italian patrol boats and NGO groups, as strong winds further complicate the situation around the island.

About 20 asylum seekers have been stuck since Friday on a cliff after their boat crashed against rocks upon arrival in Lampedusa, with the coastguard unable to reach them via sea or helicopter, local media said.

RelatedItaly plans to crackdown on migrants, to eliminate “special protection” law

On Sunday, NGO group Open Arms wrote on social media X that it had finally begun disembarking 195 rescued asylum seekers in the southern Italian port of Brindisi after more than two days of sailing in rough seas.

Italy's right-wing government has adopted a policy of assigning far-away ports to charity ships, rather than letting them disembark rescued irregular migrants in nearer Lampedusa or Sicily, with the aim of spreading arrivals across the country.

NGOs complain that this increases their navigation costs, prolongs the misery of survivors, and reduces the amount of time charity ships can patrol the areas of the Mediterranean where shipwrecks are more common.

RelatedChildren's coffins mark tragedy of Italy refugee shipwreck
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us