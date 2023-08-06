A court in France suspended a controversial ban on burkini swimsuits in a seaside town, local media reported.

The country’s Human Rights League (LDH) had taken to court the Frejus administration's decision to ban burkini swimwear on public beaches.

The Toulon administrative court suspended the decision, which was taken on the initiative of Frejus Mayor David Rachline, a far-right National Rally politician.

In its ruling, the court said the ban was contrary to the principles of secularism.

Responding to the verdict, Rachline claimed that the court’s decision is against the safety of the public as well as hygiene rules.