WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudanese army strikes RSF positions near presidential palace
Intense clashes have been ongoing for over 100 days between the army and the paramilitary RSF, particularly in strategic areas around the capital Khartoum and in the western part of the country.
Sudanese army strikes RSF positions near presidential palace
Intense clashes have been ongoing for over 100 days between the army and the RSF, particularly in strategic areas around the capital and in the western part of the country. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 7, 2023

The Sudanese Armed Forces have conducted their first aerial bombardment of positions of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the presidential palace, which has been controlled by the paramilitary group since April.

The army subjected RSF forces positioned near the Armored Units Command in the capital Khartoum to intense aerial bombardment on Sunday.

RSF positions in the three cities known as the tripartite capital - Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri - also came under heavy artillery fire from the army.

The RSF had surrounded the General Command Headquarters near the presidential palace.

The US, Norway and the UK meanwhile called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

RelatedSudan clashes displace thousands, UN calls for urgent support for refugees

Deadly clashes

The Sudanese army had previously announced that dozens of RSF members were killed and 10 military vehicles were destroyed in the attacks on RSF positions near the Armored Units Command in the southern part of the capital.

Intense clashes have been ongoing for over 100 days between the army and the RSF, particularly in strategic areas around the capital and in the western part of the country.

During the conflict, which has lasted for more than 100 days, over 3,000 people have lost their lives, tens of thousands have been injured, and approximately four million people have been displaced, with most of the violence concentrated around the capital.

RelatedShelling, fighting resume in Sudan as latest ceasefire ends
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us