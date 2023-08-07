ECOWAS deadline to reinstate ousted President Bazoum expires

Flight tracking date shows no planes flying over Niger. The military junta has closed the country's airspace, warning of a potential foreign attack. A deadline set by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum has expired. He was ousted two weeks ago, with ECOWAS threatening a military intervention to restore democracy. The junta has announced it will end military cooperation with France, the former colonial power. And in a bid to hold onto power, it's requested help from the Russian Wagner mercenary group. Kubra Akkoc reports.