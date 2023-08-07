August 7, 2023
Kiev continues counteroffensive to strengthen its positions
A few days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Moscow his country is bringing the war closer to Russia, Ukraine's attacks on Russian infrastructure continue to increase. Kyiv has struck two bridges leading to Russian-annexed Crimea, while an international peace summit, without Russian participation, has ended in Saudi Arabia. Ayse Ejupi reports.
TRT World
