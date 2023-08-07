As Türkiye prepares to mark its 100th anniversary, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the country's vision is to be among the world's system-building actors.

"Our vision is to make Türkiye one of the system-building actors at the 'Century of Türkiye.' We will reach this big goal by foreseeing and shaping change," Fidan said in an address to Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home.

The envoys gathered in the capital Ankara for the 14th Ambassadors Conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends, and recent challenges and opportunities.

"We will work with other countries to establish an effective and inclusive international system that embraces humanity, eliminates global injustices, addresses economic inequalities, and produces peace, security, stability, and prosperity," Fidan said.

With the awareness that major changes require strategic patience and strong will, Türkiye will proceed with "modest but steady" steps, he added.

"While implementing these steps, we will act in line with four basic strategic goals. These are: To establish peace and security in our region, to establish our foreign relations on a structural basis, to develop an environment of prosperity and to advance our global goals," Fidan stressed.

Terror groups biggest threat to security

The biggest threat to security, peace, and stability in Türkiye's region is terrorist organisations and other proxy groups, the minister said.

"Whether its name is FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organization), PKK/YPG, or Daesh, together with all our relevant institutions, we will not let the terrorist organisations and the forces behind them open their eyes in our country and in our region. We will not leave any space (for them), we will not let them take a breath," Fidan added.

To this end, Fidan said Türkiye will continue fighting terrorists by stepping up its military, intelligence, and technological capabilities at home, while ensuring effective cooperation with friends abroad.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 253 people were killed and 2,734 wounded in Türkiye.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.