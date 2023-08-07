Junta reportedly requests Russia's Wagner group's support

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS will hold a summit in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Thursday to discuss the coup in Niger. It comes after an ultimatum for the country's junta to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired on Sunday. The Nigerien military has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner and closed the country's airspace in anticipation of a promised military intervention by ECOWAS. Mali and Burkina Faso are set to send official delegations to show their solidarity with their neighbour. Shoaib Hasan has our top story.