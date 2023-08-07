August 7, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Global wave of flooding impacting countries from Europe to Asia
Extreme weather events are leading to more frequent natural disasters. Global heating is disrupting established weather patterns. That's the warning from a group of international climate researchers. Halfway through this year, 2023 has seen widespread flooding across Asia and parts of Europe, with July being the hottest month on record for the planet. Mikail Malik reports.
Extreme Heat Causes Global Floods / Others
Explore