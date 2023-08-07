TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Palestinian leaders meeting in Türkiye is of unique significance - Erdogan
On July 27, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniya, the Hamas group’s political chief.
Palestinian leaders meeting in Türkiye is of unique significance - Erdogan
President Erdogan added Türkiye would welcome Palestinians resolving their differences. / Others
August 7, 2023

Palestinian president's meeting with Hamas political chief in Türkiye has a "different dimension," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, reiterating support for the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people.

"We hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara. On this occasion, we once again renewed our strong support for the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"The meeting of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniya, hosted by our country, added a different dimension to this visit," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added Türkiye would welcome Palestinians resolving their differences.

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Türkiye rises to top in global system

Despite various problems in the global economy and in the region, Türkiye is taking firm steps towards its goals, Erdogan said.

"For the first time in centuries, Türkiye has had the opportunity to rise to the top league of the global system," he added.

The president stressed that the government continues to produce works and services for Türkiye regardless of the obstacles.

Following up on a pledge he made before being reelected this May, Erdogan reiterated his promise to introduce a new civilian Constitution for the country.

"In the 100th anniversary of our Republic, we want to save Turkish democracy from the coup Constitution and bring it together with a civil and libertarian Constitution," he said.

The current Turkish Constitution was introduced after a military coup in 1980. Erdogan has repeatedly pushed for a new Constitution to be drafted under civilian rule.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us