US pauses $100M in aid to Niger as junta defies ECOWAS deadline
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said diplomacy is the best way to solve the current situation in Niger. his deputy has been in the country, meeting with officials from the military junta, but not the coup leader. Victoria Nuland carried with her an American offer to help restore democracy, if that's what the people of Niger want. After the meeting, she said Washington's offer was in no way taken up. As the US suspends aid to Niger, the junta's position remains steadfast. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
August 8, 2023
