Ukraine struggles to shift injured soldiers to hospitals

Ukraine says there have been combat clashes in 30 seperate locations over the past 24 hours. After a winter stalemate, the resumption of full-scale hostilities could be crucial in deciding the outcome of the war. With western weaponry, training and support, Kyiv is pushing hard, but it's still to early to tell when and how the conflict will end. As the frontlines shift deeper into Russian-held territory in the east, it's becoming harder for Ukraine to move injured soldiers to hospital. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Bakhmut.