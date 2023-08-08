Amid tensions at sea, a top Philippines senator has called called for a boycott of Chinese goods and companies.

Following Manila's protest to Beijing regarding the water cannon incident targeting its vessels last Saturday, a boycott is now being urged.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday also said Manila “should start looking for other trading partners instead of relying on China,” Daily Inquirer reported.

“So, we can just boycott the Chinese-made products, the Chinese companies coming in here to show our anger towards them in that way,” he said in a radio interview.

However, China has urged the Philippines to relocate its deteriorating warship from a reef in the disputed Spratly Islands of the South China Sea, where the incident occurred last week as Filipino vessels were en route to resupply stationed soldiers.

The Philippines Foreign Ministry summoned China's top diplomat to convey their dissatisfaction with the matter.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, however, told the Philippines Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Theresa P. Lazaro, that Beijing hopes Manila “can meet China halfway and stop unilateral actions, preventing the situation from escalating or getting out of control.”

“China is waiting for feedback from the Philippine side, and hopes to start talks as soon as possible,” said Huang.

Philippine's opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday also called for a ban on Chinese Communication Construction Company, a state-owned Chinese company, from operating in the Southeast Asian nation.