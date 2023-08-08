WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tensions intensify as  Philippine senator calls for boycott of Chinese goods
After the Chinese coast guard fired a water cannon at a Filipino vessel, Manila lodged a protest.
Tensions intensify as  Philippine senator calls for boycott of Chinese goods
#LGZ02 : Philippine authorities to address China Coast Guard firing water cannon at Philippine vessel / Photo: AFP
August 8, 2023

Amid tensions at sea, a top Philippines senator has called called for a boycott of Chinese goods and companies.

Following Manila's protest to Beijing regarding the water cannon incident targeting its vessels last Saturday, a boycott is now being urged.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday also said Manila “should start looking for other trading partners instead of relying on China,” Daily Inquirer reported.

“So, we can just boycott the Chinese-made products, the Chinese companies coming in here to show our anger towards them in that way,” he said in a radio interview.

However, China has urged the Philippines to relocate its deteriorating warship from a reef in the disputed Spratly Islands of the South China Sea, where the incident occurred last week as Filipino vessels were en route to resupply stationed soldiers.

The Philippines Foreign Ministry summoned China's top diplomat to convey their dissatisfaction with the matter.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, however, told the Philippines Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Theresa P. Lazaro, that Beijing hopes Manila “can meet China halfway and stop unilateral actions, preventing the situation from escalating or getting out of control.”

“China is waiting for feedback from the Philippine side, and hopes to start talks as soon as possible,” said Huang.

Philippine's opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday also called for a ban on Chinese Communication Construction Company, a state-owned Chinese company, from operating in the Southeast Asian nation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us