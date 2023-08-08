Turkish security forces have "neutralised" four PKK/YPG terrorists who opened fire in operation zones in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

In a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the ministry said on Tuesday that Türkiye “continues to respond to the terrorists who want to disrupt the peace and security of the people in Syria.”

“Heroic Turkish armed forces neutralized 4 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassment fire in the Olive Branch and Peace Spring regions,” it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).