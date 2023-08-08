August 8, 2023
West African leaders to meet Thursday after Niger junta defies deadline
Niger's coup leaders have sent military reinforcements to the capital to prepare for any potential military intervention. Any external force will be heavily dependent on Nigeria, whose president is also the current chairman of the regional bloc, ECOWAS, but as Busra Goktas reports, Bola Tinubu is struggling to convince his own parliament of the need for an intervention.
