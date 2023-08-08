August 8, 2023
Wildfires continue in Portugal, with temperatures reaching 44°C
Portugal and Spain have once again been hit by a heatwave which has led to yet more wildfires in both countries. It's being caused by warm air moving up from north Africa - with temperatures expected to reach 44 degrees celsius. Meanwhile EU scientists say July was yet another record breaking month for both air and sea temperatures around the world. Chuck Nwo-su reports.
