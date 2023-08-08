WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's lawyers file legal challenge
The former international cricket star was arrested at the weekend and whisked to jail after being found guilty in one of the more than 200 cases he has faced since being ousted from office by a vote of no confidence in April 2022.
Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's lawyers file legal challenge
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an intervew, in Lahore / Reuters
August 8, 2023

Lawyers for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan filed an appeal on Tuesday against his conviction for graft, as he is incarcerated in a century-old prison at the beginning of a three-year term.

Unless overturned, the conviction will rule him out of contesting upcoming elections.

Pakistan's election commission on Tuesday issued a statement officially disqualifying Khan for five years.

He is being held at a colonial-era prison on the outskirts of historical Attock city, around 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of the capital Islamabad.

"We've submitted an appeal... our plea requests a temporary suspension of the trial court's ruling and seeks bail," Khan's lawyer Gohar Khan told AFP.

"The court will take up the case tomorrow and because the sentence is short we hope that Imran Khan will be granted bail in (several) weeks' time."

Power of attorney allowed Khan's legal team to file a bail application on his behalf Tuesday, and also appeal for him to be moved to a more comfortable "A-class cell", usually reserved for VIP inmates.

At a court hearing that Khan did not attend on Saturday, a judge found him guilty of failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office and sentenced him to three years in jail.

Parliament to be dissolved

Parliament will be dissolved on Wednesday - days ahead of the end of its natural term - meaning an election must be held by mid-November.

But the release of the latest census data at the weekend also means the election commission must redraw constituency boundaries, which the law minister said late Monday would likely mean a delay.

"God willing the matter will not go beyond 50 to 60 days," Azam Nazeer Tarar said on TV.

Khan's arrest and detention for three days in connection with the same case in May sparked deadly violence, with his supporters taking to the streets in the tens of thousands and clashing with police.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us