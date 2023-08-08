August 8, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least seven killed in Russian missile strikes in Donetsk
There have been conflicting claims over a Russian missile strike on a city in the eastern Donestk region in which at least seven people were killed. Officials in Kyiv say an area that included a residential building and a popular hotel used by journalists was hit. Moscow says the target was a military command post but has provided no proof. Simon Mc-Gregor Wood, reports.
Russian missile strike disputed / Others
Explore