August 9, 2023
Fighting intensifies with more than 4M people forcibly displaced
The fighting in Sudan between the army and a rival military faction shows no signs of abating and seems to have turned into a war of attrition. The UN says over 4 million people have been internally displaced, 800-thousand have fled to neighbouring countries. A humanitarian crisis is unfolding and there are fears of the possible spread of disease. Julide Ayger reports.
