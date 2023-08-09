August 9, 2023
Indigenous peoples feel impact of climate crisis
Wednesday marks the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. UN says indigenous peoples make up just over six per cent of the world's population but account for almost a fifth of the world's poor. And it's been exacerbated by the climate crisis. Indigenous communities are on the front lines, given their centuries-old connection to the land. TRT World's Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
