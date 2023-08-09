August 9, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Humanitarian situation worsens amid aid suspension in Niger
More sanctions have been imposed on Niger after its new military leaders rejected the latest diplomatic initiative from the West African bloc ECOWAS. The United States says it's still hopeful of a return to democracy, but the UN is warning of a shortage of basics, including food and medicine, once the sanctions begin to have their full impact. TRT World's Sena Saylan reports.
Humanitarian situation worsens amid aid suspension in Niger / Others
Explore