South Africa's contentious 'shoot the Boer' chant

A South African political leader has been accused of inciting ethnic violence by leading chants of "Kill the Boer, the farmer" at a rally. "Dubul' ibhunu" is one of several political songs that played an important role in the fight to end apartheid, but it's considered inflammatory by some due to its lyrics. #JuliusMalema #Whitefarmers #Apartheid